Children at Desborough nursery raise more than £4,000 with farm run

Children at a Desborough nursery helped raise more than £4,000 in support of a staff member who is fighting breast cancer.

As part of Race For Life, children at West Lodge Day Nursery ran two laps of West Lodge Farm.

The fun run, supported by parents and staff, raised a phenomenal £4,473 after a member of staff at the nursery began treatment for cancer.

The money will go towards the Breast Cancer Care Department at Kettering General Hospital and Cransley Hospice in Kettering.

Lucy Green, pre-school manager at West Lodge Day Nursery, said: “We all had such a fantastic day doing this race.

“The children all know that they’ve raised this money to help people who are poorly.

“It’s been lovely for the children to be so involved.”

The nursery was visited by KGH’s fundraising assistant Maxine Andrews to thank the children and staff.

Maxine said: “It was such a pleasure to meet so many fantastic children and kind staff too.

“Thank you so much for the hard work you have all put in to help others.”