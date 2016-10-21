Child seat product recalled over safety fears

Recaro Child Safety is offering a product replacement programme for its Recaro fix base, which can be used with the Optia child seat as well as the Privia infant carrier.

The company has found that the hooks which connect the Recoro base to the child seat can deform and cause the seat to come away from the base in the case of particularly high loads - although, the company say, this only occurs under test conditions with loads well above the ECE-R44/04 standard.

Recaro recall

The problem only occurs due to the material used in one production batch, with serial numbers ER01000000 up to and including ER01017825 - visible on the product base or on the packaging.

A company statement read: “For Recaro Child Safety, customer safety is the top priority. For this reason the company is offering all customers who own a Recaro fix base with the corresponding serial numbers a free product exchange.”

Details on the replacement program can be found at http://safety.recaro-cs.com, which allows customers to register for the replacement programme, and check if their product is affected

Recaro Child Safety has also set up a telephone hotline, available from 7 am to 10 pm in the UK on 0800 083 0128.