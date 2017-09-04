Charity cycle duo to take on five countries in nine days

A cycling-mad Harborough man is aiming to visit five countries in nine days as part of a 1,000 mile cycling challenge to raise money for charity.

Neil Holman, owner of George Halls Cycle Centre in Northampton Road, is no stranger to taking on epic cycle missions, having already conquered several long-distance routes in recent years including Land’s End to John o’ Groats in 2010, St David’s to Lowestoft in 2012 and then Wollaston to Glasgow in 2014.

However, this time around Neil and friend Tony Clarke, from Rushden, are aiming to visit all four countries in the UK as well as Ireland.

The duo leave Harborough this Sunday, September 10, at 6.30am and head to Stranraer in Scotland before catching a ferry to Larne in Northern Ireland.

Neil said: “We then head north to visit Carrack-a-Rede before visiting Giant’s Causeway and then heading south to ride through the Dark Hedges and then into the Republic of Ireland where we will head for Limerick on the Atlantic coast. We then cut back across to Rosslare to catch a ferry to Pembroke in South Wales and then cross the Brecon Beacons to get back to Harborough. It’s about 1,000 miles in nine days.”

Neil and Tony have been friends for about 15 years and Neil said the pair always choose a local charity to support on their cycling treks.

The pair are raising money for the Northamptonshire-based NC TLC Trust, a children’s cancer charity.

To sponsor Neil and Tony, visit www.goldengiving.com/fundraising-team/5Nationschallenge.