Charity ball for Katherine Boulton appeal

A black tie charity ball will be held on Saturday, May 13 to raise money for the Katherine Boulton Appeal.

As we have previously reported, Katherine had a massive bleed on her brain in October last year. She is still in hospital now undergoing rehabilitation and has a very long road ahead of her.

The link to book the tickets is http://theboultonball.nutickets.com/22304

There will also be a balloon race, where people can buy balloons for £2.50 and release them on the night of the event, which will be held at The Barn in Ashley.

To find out more, or to help sponsor the event, please contact Suzi Simpkin on 07968 536172 or email suzisimpkin@gmail.com