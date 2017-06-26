Celebrating with five hours of 1980’s classics!

It could be a photo straight from an edition of a 1980’s Harborough Mail - and there’s a good reason for that.

Freedom Support Solutions in Market Harborough marked Learning Disabilities week, which ran from June 19-24, with an 80’s themed danceathon on Friday.

People with learning disabilities, staff from Freedom and Sport and Health Team HDC danced for five hours straight.

Miranda Graham, Freedom’s business development Mmanager said: “This is a chance to celebrate, a chance for people with learning disabilities to say we are here, with the same wants and needs as everyone else, to have rights, inclusion, choice and independence but we also want to have fun!”