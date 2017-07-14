Celebrating the best of Harborough food

We all know that the Harborough district has some of the best independent food producers in the area.

And that is what Waitrose was celebrating recently with its ‘celebration of employee ownership day’ on Friday, June 30.

The supermarket invited seven of its local suppliers to give tasters to customers. The companies were Fiona Cairns (royal cake maker), The Pickled Village, (supplier of jams and pickles), Welland Valley Wines, (English sparkling wine maker), Warner Edwards (local gin distillery), Gallones (Italian ice cream), Farrington Oils (supplier of oils and dressings) and Manor Farm (suppler of award winning yoghurts).