Celebrating country life at Hall’s annual rural festival

The Lamport Festival of Country Life returns during the May 28-29 bank holiday weekend in the beautiful parkland surrounding Lamport Hall.

The Edwardian stables host a wide range of plants, crafts, antiques and a food hall showcasing local produce.

In the parkland are countless displays for the whole family, from falconry, owls, working horses and guide dogs for the blind to classic cars and traditional rural craft workers such as a blacksmith, rope makers and carvers. There will be a record line up of 18 full-sized steam engines and, weather permitting, a Battle of Britain flypast.

Sauls of Spratton will be among those providing refreshments, alongside a traditional beer tent.

Now in its 30th year, Lamport’s country festival is one of the oldest events in the region, attracting about 10,000 visitors each year. All proceeds help the cost of preserving Lamport Hall, which is cared for by a charitable trust.

The event runs on Sunday and Monday, May 28-29, 10am-5pm each day. Parking is free and dogs on leads are welcome.

Admission is adult £9, OAP £8, children (5-18) £5, children under 5 free, Family Ticket (two adults/two children) £25.

The hall and gardens at Lamport will also be open to visitors on both days, 2pm to 5pm.

Visit www.lamporthall.co.uk for more information.