Celebrating a century of fun

Rainbows, Guides, and Brownies from the Harborough area joined forces to celebrate a century of Girl Guiding in Leicestershire.

Youngsters took over Harborough Leisure Centre on Saturday, July 1, for scootering and swimming, before moving outside for more fun and games.

Emma Parr, Brown Owl for the 5th Market Harborough Brownies, said: “All the girls came together for a campfire and lots of singing.

“Once the Rainbows and Brownies had gone home, the Guides and senior section, carried on with a sleepover.”

For more information about Girl Guiding, visit www.girlguiding.org.uk and register your interest.