Celebrating 60 years of the Blaston Show

This year’s Blaston Show is expected to be “bigger and better than ever”, according to organisers.

Blaston and District Agricultural Society started running the Blaston Show in 1957 - and it’s still a popular summer fixture, last year drawing record crowds.

Its 60th anniversary show will take place on June 25.

You’ll see a wide range of native cattle breeds and a sheep and lamb show, including a fleece competition.

More than 100 dogs take part in the dog show, making up the 250 plus entries across the classes.

Both Kennel Club registered and Heinz 57 varieties are catered for, with classes including the very competitive ‘Best Biscuit Catcher’.

There is also a wide range of equine classes for riders and handlers of all ages and abilities.

Blaston Show organises a classic and vintage car run, followed by a grand parade and prize giving. Classic tractors also parade in the main ring.

There is terrier racing, tug of war and bale rolling, parade of hounds and modern farming display plus a 60th anniversary pageant.

The showground will also have more then 50 trade stands and food outlets.

Entrance to the show costs £15 per car, much of which will be given to charity, including Hope Against Cancer.

Tickets can be bought in advance via the Blaston Show website, or on the gate.