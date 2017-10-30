Cash point broken into using gas canisters and a chainsaw in Lutterworth

A Post Office in Lutterworth was left extensively damaged after being attacked over the weekend.

Officers from Leicestershire Police are appealing for help from the public after the cashpoint machine was attacked in the early hours of Saturday, October 28.

The damaged Post Office and cashpoint. Photo by ANDREW CARPENTER

Extensive damage has been caused to the front of the Post Office on George Street in the town during the incident which was reported to the police at 4.24am.

Thieves broke into the ATM using gas canisters and a chainsaw, stealing cassettes containing money. Officers believe five people were involved in the incident driving a dark coloured vehicle.

Detective Sergeant David Speight, said: “We know we have had a number of similar incidents recently and we are working with other forces to try and find and arrest those responsible.

"We’d like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in Lutterworth in the early hours of Saturday morning or who saw a dark coloured vehicle in the town either before or after the incident. Sometimes the cash containers are thrown away near to the scene so if anyone sees any of those please let us know.”

Anyone with any information should call 101 and choose extension 5987 quoting incident 91 of 28 October.