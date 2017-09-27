Cash machine in village near Harborough blown apart by thieves

Police are on the scene this morning after a village cash point was targeted by thieves overnight.

Detectives are investigating after cash was stolen from an ATM last night in Kibworth.

The damaged cash point. Photo by Andrew Carpenter

At around 12.40am this morning (Wednesday, September 27) thieves broke into the ATM located on the wall of the Co-op in High Street by using a gas canister to open the machine and stealing cassettes containing money from inside.

Damage has been caused to the premises and a cordon remains in place to allow for a forensic search of the surrounding area.

The investigation is in its early stages and officers are conducting a number of enquiries at the scene including reviewing CCTV.

Anyone who may have information about the incident and may have seen any suspicious vehicles in the area is urged to call 101 quoting incident 27 of 27 September.