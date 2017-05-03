Can you help save Harborough Carnival’s Parade?

Market Harborough’s Carnival Parade urgently needs more volunteer stewards - or this year’s Parade will not go ahead.

Carnival chairman John Bush said new tougher rules on road closures means the 2017 Carnival on Saturday, June 10 needs to find 40 stewards.

At the moment, he says, he is at least a dozen volunteers short. All that is needed it two hours of the volunteers’ time.

Mr Bush told the Mail: “As we stand at the moment, without additional help the Carnival Parade will not go ahead.”

The Market Harborough Carnival has been running a parade of floats through the town for 30 years or more.

Mr Bush, Carnival chairman for the last 12 years, says in recent years the rules on road closures have got more stringent.

Mr Bush said: “We have always had a rolling road closure, and up until a few years ago the police closed the roads and the Carnival committee provided stewards to keep pedestrians away from the floats.

“A few years ago the police said that they could no longer provide staff, so then we had to close roads and control pedestrians.”

The addition of hundreds of runners from the Carnival of Running, which is on the same day, has been a welcome boost to the Carnival, said Mr Bush - but also makes stewarding more important.

He added: “Last year Leicestershire County Council said that I had to use professional traffic management to close the roads. This year the traffic management company say that I need to provide up to 40 stewards. I am at least a dozen short.”

Market Harborough’s Carnival has no external funding and relies on funds raised on the day to cover expenses.

If you can help make a landmark town day run smoothly, you should contact the Carnival Committee.

Stewards are needed for just two hours on June 10 - from 11.30am to 1.30pm. You need to be over 18. There is a training evening on May 16, at 7pm at The Angel Hotel in town.

If you can help, contact the committee on mhcarnival@aol.com or 01858 432325.