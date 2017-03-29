Call goes out for your funny pet photos

The Comedy Pet Photography Awards has already received a barrage of strong (and rib-tickling) contenders, but there's still time to enter.

The competition, which is open for entries until May, calls on pet-owners the world over to enter funny snaps of their furry counterparts to be in the running to win a £2,000 cash prize, a Think Tank camera bag and £100 gift voucher from Wex Photographic. Here are some of the early entries...

The competition is free to enter and is being supported by the Animal Welfare Foundation.

Entries can still be submitted online and the closing date is May 31. The photographs will be judged by a celebrity panel, which includes Countryfile’s Kate Humble, photographic editor Adam Storey and vet extraordinaire Emma Milne.

Wildlife photographer and co-founder of the awards Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE said of the entries so far: “It's been great to see so many entries coming in. Despite this being the inaugural year of the competition, the quality of some of the photographs is wonderful, both from a comedic and photographic perspective.

“We wanted to see the funniest photos of pets from across the globe, and to our delight, the entries we’ve received so far have gone over and above our expectations. We can't wait to see more.”

All the details about entering the awards can be found at www.comedypetphoto.com. The only question that remains is, is the photo of world’s funniest pet still out there?