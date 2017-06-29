Call for improvements at A6 junction after further crash

A two-car collision this week at an A6 road junction near Market Harborough has prompted fresh calls for junction improvements.

The collision happened on Monday at the junction between the A6 and Langton Road, north of the McDonald’s roundabout.

On June 4, a woman died in another crash at the same junction.

Local people have asked for improvements at the junction to prevent further accidents.

One of those is Peter Hickey, who said: “The council needs to put a traffic island on that section of the A6 , one similar to the one further south on the A6 where the A6 meets Kettering Road on the edge of Market Harborough.”

He added an alternative would be to not allow a right turn or a ‘straight over’ at that junction.

Leicestershire County Council investigated the junction the day after the fatal accident.

A spokesman for Leicestershire County Council said: “We’re sorry to hear about the (recent) incident and we also acknowledge the concerns raised.

“We are continuing to look into the circumstances of the fatal accident at the location on June 4 and that investigation work includes ongoing checks on the design of the road.

“This is our usual practice in cases such as this.”

But the council say that statistically, the junction has an accident rate below what would be expected, given the traffic flow there.