Cake-loving Harborough choir to appear with Mary Berry

The Harborough Singers are to appear alongside the queen of baking, Mary Berry, this Christmas.

Mary and the Harborough Singers along with newsreader Anne Davies and antiques expert Lars Tharp, will appear in the NSPCC Charity Concert at All Saints Parish Church, Oakham on Thursday December 1.

“We are absolutely thrilled. The choir has a reputation for adoring cake and choral music in about equal measure, so appearing with Mary Berry will be a real Christmas treat for us,” said Gill Guest, organiser of the all-essential choir cake rota.

“Christmas is a baking extravaganza for us, with masses of mincepies to make for our Christmas concerts, so we’re hoping Mary will pass on some useful tips about avoiding soggy bottoms!”

The choir will go on to appear at St Giles Church, Medbourne, on December 11, in a concert of Christmas carols and Readings, and on December 17 will be joined by actress Josette Simon for their second celebrity concert of the season, which will be in St. Dionysius Church, Market Harborough.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Lady Gretton, the High Sheriff, Professor Surinder Sharma and Cllr Janette Ackerley, Chairman of Harborough District Council, will be guests of honour. Josette - at the concert between filming Broadchurch with David Tennant and appearing as Cleopatra at the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford - will perform Christmas readings and there will be carols and festive music from the choir.

Tickets for all three events can be bought via the Harborough Singers website www.harboroughsingers.com.