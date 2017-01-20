‘This is our chance to push for a bypass in Harborough’ says business leader

A leading businessman has urged Market Harborough people to keep pushing for the £50m south-eastern bypass.

A public event will take place next week for people to have their say on traffic plans - and Alastair Campbell, chairman of the town’s Chamber of Commerce said: “I think (the bypass) makes an awful lot of sense.

“The town’s High Street is a permanent traffic jam, and many of those vehicles are passing through the town.

“And with the number of new estates being built, that’s only going to get worse.”

A drop-in event will be held at the Market Harborough Indoor Market on Saturday, January 28, where people can view the plans and speak to council officers.

The bypass, linking the A508 Northampton Road with the A6 at the top of Kettering Road, would involve a new bridge over the railway line.

It is by far the biggest idea in a series of plans to improve the transport network in and around Market Harborough.

Other schemes include junction improvements; the possible upgrade of Welland Park Road;better walking and cycling facilities; public transport improvements; lorry weight restrictions and increasing the height of the Rockingham Road rail bridge. People can see the plans at www.leicestershire.gov.uk/harborough-plans or at the district council offices, on Adam and Eve Street.

County Councillor Peter Osborne, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “Market Harborough is a growing town ... we need to make improvements.”

Cllr Jo Brodrick, the district council’s portfolio holder for planning and regeneration, added: “This bypass is a long-term aspiration. It won’t happen in the next five or even 10 years.”

n What do you think? Send us your views to newsdesk@harboroughmail.co.uk