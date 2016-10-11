Rise in parking charges approved - but not until next April

New higher car park charges for Market Harborough and Lutterworth are likely to go ahead from April 1, 2017.

Approval for the new charges was given last night (Mon) by the district council’s executive.

The new charges would include:

* The cost of parking for two hours in a short stay car park rising from the present 70p to £1.

* The cost of parking for more than four hours in a long stay car park rising from £2.20 to £4.

The Council says it will be the first car park charge increase for five years.