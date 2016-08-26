Planning permission granted for new Aldi store in the district

Planning permission has been approved to build a new Aldi supermarket in Broughton Astley.

The company said it was delighted to get permission from Harborough District Council for its new store off Broughton Way.

The site is part of a wider mixed-use scheme, which is being developed in stages.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “Many residents told us that they currently travel to our existing stores outside of Broughton Astley, so we are pleased that the new store will allow local people to save travel time and costs when shopping with Aldi in the future.

“We are currently planning our build schedule and will keep the local community updated once we have a clearer idea as to when the store will be expected to open.”

Jobs will be also be advertised once the store has a scheduled opening date - visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk