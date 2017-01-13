New Co-op store is proposed for town

Plans for a new Co-op convenience store in Market Harborough have been received by Harborough District Council.

The new shop, if appproved by planners, would be on Leicester Road, on the site now occupied by the former Brandon Tool Hire building and a small warehouse.

The store would serve the local community to the north of the town centre.

The developers, Three Manors Developments Ltd, say the site is “an ideal location to cater for the walk-in “top up” convenience shopping needs of the immediate residential and town centre catchment area”.

They say the shop would employ two full-time and 18 part-time staff.

The shop would be open from 6am until 11pm every day. There would be parking spaces for 17 cars.

The undistinguished Brandon Tool Hire building, which shows as a blank brick wall against Leicester Road, would be demolished.

The site falls just outside the Market Harborough Conservation area.

The nearest listed building is the Grade II* Brooke House College which is opposite, but set back from the road.