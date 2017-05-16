Multi-million pound plans to revamp leisure centres are approved

A plan to build a new leisure centre for Market Harborough took a big step forward this week.

Harborough District Council’s ruling executive voted ‘yes’ to the £15.1m plan to refurbish Lutterworth Sports Centre and build a new Market Harborough centre.

The council will now conduct an eight week consultation with the public and interested groups about their plans.

The discussions will include whether or not to continue with the current bowls provision at the new centre

The council will be looking for a company to DBOM (design, build, operate and maintain) the two centres.

Council deputy leader Cllr Phil King told Monday afternoon’s meeting that he was happy to propose the leisure centre plan.

Cllr Michael Rickman said: “I think this is going to be one of the most exciting things that’s happened in Harborough for 10 years - maybe longer.”

Cllr Jo Brodrick said at a time of housing growth in the district, the plans would make the Harborough district’s two main leisure centres “fit for the future”.

And Cllr James Hallam said he would be looking for the two leisure centres to make a profit or at least break even.

Lutterworth-based Cllr Rosita Page added that she was particularly pleased at the news that Lutterworth Sports Centre was being refurbished.

Council leader Blake Pain said the huge financial project was “a really exciting opportunity”.

Further consultations about the plans will now take place after the general election on June 8.