Joules raises nearly £7,000 for charity

Market Harborough fashion brand Joules has raised nearly £7,000 for charity partner The Prince’s Trust.

The money was raised through an employee auction and raffle, which contributed £3,225 and £3,170 respectively.

All auction lots and raffle prizes were donated by employees of the Market-Harborough-based business. They ranged from freshly made lunches cooked to order for a week, and all manner of personalized baked goods, to tickets to England vs Australia rugby match at Twickenham, a Christmas hamper worth £500, and Red Letter Day experiences.

The money raised by Joules will go towards supporting The Prince’s Trust Enterprise Programme in Leicestershire, which gives young people the chance to turn their big ideas into reality – something that Joules founder and chief brand officer Tom Joule did 28 years ago when he took the step to create Joules.

The lifestyle brand began working with the national charity in September 2016, as the sole supporter of its Leicestershire Enterprise Programme.

Lysa Hardy, chief customer officer at Joules, said: “Our Enterprise Programme partnership with The Prince’s Trust is really important to us, so we’re delighted to have raised more than £6,000 for the charity through our first fundraising initiative.

“It’s been a real team effort with some very generous offers and donations from our employees.

“The money will go towards helping the Prince’s Trust and the great work it does with young people across the UK.”