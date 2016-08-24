Harborough restaurant wins accolade at the English Curry Awards

A restaurant in Market Harborough has won an award for its brilliant service.

The Cinnamon Lounge in Northampton Road won the team service of the year prize for the East Midlands region in the English Curry Awards, held in Manchester.

The awards recognise “the hard work and commitment of those who work tirelessly to provide us with the nations much loved dish – curry”.

Co-owner and manager at The Cinnamon Lounge, Abdul Bahar, said: “I’m very happy. It’s a prestigious award for our ‘front of house’ staff.

“We have a great team here and a really good mix of staff, and that’s so important. You can never be a one-person business.”

Abdul said he could not be at the Manchester awards ceremony himself because of more good news - the recent birth of his son Naeem.

“I had my fingers crossed and friends there keeping an eye on the ceremony for me” he said, “but family is important to me too.”

The restaurant opened in the town around four years ago.

Since then it has notched up 181 reviews on the notoriously difficult-to-please website TripAdvisor.

Of those 181 reviews, 151 rate the restaurant as “excellent” or “very good”,

Reviews posted within the last two weeks say “food always first class”, “highly recommended”, “beautiful food, great service”, “flawless service, delicious food” and “nothing is too much trouble”.