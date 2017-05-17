Could council be penalised for refusing 290-home development?

District council planners risked going into “special measures” by turning down a “carbuncle” 290-home development this week.

They had already reluctantly approved two large new estates - one north of Fleckney Road, Kibworth, involving 195 houses, and one involving up to 150 dwellings at Kilby Road, Fleckney.

Scene before the meeting at the Cromwell Suite in the Three Swans. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Cllr Mark Graves summed up the feelings of many councillors when he said: “I’m not happy ... I feel helpless at the weight of black-and-white (reports) in front of me.”

But the third scheme for 290-homes at Fleckney Road, Saddington - which one councillor described as a “carbuncle” and another “like a big bruise on a knee” - was too much for planners, even though refusing it could add to the list of major planning appeals the council is fighting.

They turned it down to the cheers of the public, at Tuesday night’s meeting at the Cromwell Suite of The Three Swans Hotel.

