Car parking charges will rise in Market Harborough and Lutterworth

Car park charges will rise in Market Harborough and Lutterworth - despite concerns from 80 per cent of the public in a consultation.

On Monday night, the district council’s Executive was told by corporate director Norman Proudfoot that the proposed increase “hasn’t received widespread support”.

But he said that public fears that higher fees could destroy affluent town centres were unfounded.

He said: “There should be no negative impact on these town centres”.

And he pointed out that the proposed increases made Market Harborough and Lutterworth “mid-range” compared with similar local towns.

Cllr Neil Bannister agreed, adding that well-run car parks were part of the “economic vitality” of the district.

“There’s been no increase since 2012, and the new fees won’t come into force until April 2017 - that’s a five year gap” he said.

The Conservative Executive unanimously approved the increases.

A car park report has recommended:

* Increase charges for up to two hours in a short stay car park from 70p to £1.

* Increase charges for up to four hours in a short-stay car park from £1.70 to £2.50.

* Increase charges for more than four hours in a long-stay car park from £2.20 to £4.