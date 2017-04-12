Burglar tiptoes into house as woman listens to radio

A home in Market Harborough has been burgled by a sneaky thief as the disabled female owner was listening to the radio in her kitchen.

The 53-year-old woman, who lives in the south of the town, had left her back door ajar because it was a pleasant day and her cats were coming in and out of the house.

“The burglar must have come into the house while I was listening to the radio in my kitchen” the upset woman told the Harborough Mail.

The woman - who lives alone and has asked not to be named - was burgled on Sunday, March 12, in the early evening, before 7pm.

The burglar took £70 in cash and two packets of cigarettes.

“I just can’t believe that I was burgled while I was in the house and during the day - it’s really upset me” said the woman, who has mobility problems and is registered as disabled.

“I know this sounds stupid, but I now go to sleep with a hammer.

“I love where I live in Market Harborough, but there is definitely a spate of crime going around at the moment.

“It’s difficult not to let it spoil the pleasure you have in living a nice house in a nice town.””

The burglar entered the woman’s home via a back door off a private pathway.

She said she did not notice the theft until the radio programme finished at 7pm, and she decided to have a cigarette.

The cigarettes were not where she had left them, and she then noticed furniture and objects had been slightly moved in her living room.

Then she realised her purse containing money and banks cards had been taken from her handbag in the living room. She managed to cancel her cards before any money was taken from her account.

Minutes later she saw a man and a woman wearing hoodies walking along the private path behind her house and several other houses.

I said: “Excuse me - this is private”, but the woman muttered something about a short cut and they hurried off” she said.