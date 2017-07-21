Building society and customers help hospice

Have your say

Staff and customers at Market Harborough Building Society raised an impressive sum for a local hospice.

Market Harborough Building Society presented LOROS Hospice with a cheque totalling £9,020.37, raised from donations made by the society in relation to the Easy Access LOROS savings account and the society’s AGM voting scheme.

Harry Johnson, community branch manager of the Market Harborough Building Society, said: “The compassionate care and support LOROS provides to terminally ill patients, their families and carers makes a big difference.

"The funds they raise each year helps them to be able to provide such high-quality care; we are very proud to support LOROS.”