Bronwyn is strictly the best!

A budding young ballroom dancer from Kibworth has been named as one of the country’s best after wowing judges at a competition held in Blackpool’s famous Winter Gardens.

Bronwyn Burden (12) was one of 6,000 dancers striving to be crowned the best dancer in their age group and category at the Ballroom and Latin American ISTD Grand Finals.

Bronwyn’s dance teacher Glenn Badham said: “Just like in the X Factor, regional qualifying events are held across the year throughout the country and this year 5 locals including 2 children earned their places to compete at the Ballroom and Latin Medallist Finals.

“BBC Strictly Come Dancing’s Ian Waite was there filming the event which has already been aired on It Takes two, and showed some of our local dancers in action including Tricia Day from Husbands Bosworth, Robert Smith from Harborough and Terri Richmond from Walcote.”

Bronwyn’s efforts on the day saw her achieved a rostrum finish with third place in the Junior Quickstep.

Another young person from our area, Zak Taylor from South Kilworth, made the Junior Rumba final and finished in seventh place.

Glenn added: “What makes these achievements all the greater is that both children have just moved into the junior category (ages 12-16) so made finals against much older stronger dancers.”

Both children are now working towards their next competition at Wicksteed Park in January at the Midlands Grand Finals qualifier, run by their teachers Glenn and Nikki Badham.

This qualifying event sees 650 dancers trying to win through to Blackpool will feature lots more children trying to follow in Bronwyn’s footsteps. Glenn said: “So who knows? Maybe we are seeing the future strictly dancers in the making!”

Nikki and Glenn have been coaching their best Ballroom dancers for competitions for the last ten years as well as teaching social dancers the benefits and joys of Ballroom Dancing.

They run a number of classes in the district.

For more information contact Glenn on 07712310399.