Bristle with pride for Market Harborough charity ahead of Movember

Men’s health charity Mo’ket Harborough is back, with big plans for money-raising throughout the month of “Movember”.

The local charity has spun off from the national charity, which asked men to grow a moustache in November to raise money and awareness for men’s health charities.

In Market Harborough in 2014, local enthusiasts took it a step further, creating a town-wide event and putting Market Harborough on the map by re-naming the town Mo’Ket Harborough.

“In 2016 we are doing it all again, but this time hopefully bigger, better and with a greater community focus,” said Gareth Thomas, from the local charity.

“Movember do wonderful things to raise money and awareness for men’s health and we will continue to support the charity with our moustache growing efforts and the subsequent money raised through their website uk.movember.com

“This time however we would also like to support a few charities closer to home.”

The charity wants to use funds raised through Mo’ket Harborough events during Movember to support two more charities that work locally and have an association with men’s health.

The money raised during local events will be split equally between the two local charities - Voluntary Action South Leicestershire (VASL) and Ian’s Chain, a local charity in memory of Ian Savill, who took his own life in 2012.

There’s a bank account for donations, called Mo’ket Harborough, opened at the Market Harborough Building Society.

Two local breweries - the Market Harborough Brewery and The Langton Brewery - are brewing special beers that will donate to charity for every pint or bottle bought.

There will be a campaign launch event on Tuesday, November 1 at Duncan Murray Wines on Adam and Eve Street.

On Friday, November 11, former Inspiral Carpets front man Tom Hingley will do a gig at The Beerhouse on St Mary’s Road. Tickets from Duncan Murray Wines or The Beerhouse.

The Oat Hill bar and restaurant on Kettering Road has a Candlelight Club event on Saturday, November 19. It’s a three course meal followed by a DJ. Phone the Oat Hill to book.

And on Tuesday, November 29 The Beerhouse bar has a “men only” night, when men can talk to cancer survivors and health specialists about men’s health issues.

Any business or individual who wants to get involved with Mo’Ket Harborough, show their support or find out more can do so at :

Website - http://www.moketharborough.com

Email at hello@moketharborough.com

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/MoketHarborough

Twitter - https://twitter.com/MoketHarborough

Pinterest - http://www.pinterest.com/MoketHarborough/

Instagram - http://instagram.com/moketharborough/