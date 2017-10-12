Bringhurst pupils in fine voice and ready for opera performance

Pupils from Bringhurst Primary School have created their own ten-minute opera which they will perform at the Nevill Holt Opera Festival next summer.

Year 5 pupils wrote their own ‘Snappy Opera’ with the help of professional musicians and artists from the Mahogany Opera Group.

Snappy Operas is a nationwide project, led by the Mahogany Opera Group, which encourages primary school children to take part in creating and performing their own ten-minute opera pieces.

During the visit, pupils had the chance to work with composers in order to develop their own opera song, as well as learn about the different crafts of making an opera, making costumes, props and staging.

Angela Watson, headteacher at Bringhurst Primary School, said: “The response from our pupils has been fantastic, they have all been so enthusiastic and fully engaged with the activities. It has been a pleasure to have Mahogany Opera Company work with our children and help them to build their confidence.

“This project has helped to develop pupils’ musical and performance abilities, and also allowed them to explore their creative skills.”