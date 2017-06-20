Bringhurst Primary School’s good year continues with praise from Ofsted inspectors

Pupils and staff at Bringhurst Primary School are celebrating after a recent inspection by Ofsted.

During the visit from the education inspectors, the school was rated ‘good’ across all categories.

Particular praise was given to the leadership and management of the school, as well as the support provided by the David Ross Education Trust (DRET), governors and parents.

In their letter, inspectors commented that: “The school is extremely well led and managed.

“You and your team have created a harmonious school where pupils are well cared for and enjoy their learning.”

Angela Watson, headteacher at Bringhurst Primary School, said: “The report recognises the strengths of the team here at Bringhurst and the way staff, governors, parents and representatives of the Trust, all work together for the good of our children.

“I must take this opportunity to thank our wonderful children for their impressive behaviour, their positive attitudes and for always trying their best. Thanks must also go to the staff team who are simply marvellous.”

Bringhurst Primary School’s latest Ofsted grading builds on what has been a fantastic year for the pupils and staff at the Leicestershire primary school.

The school is currently rated within the top one per cent of primary schools in England for attainment in reading and mathematics, and is also ranked within the top five primary schools in Leicestershire.