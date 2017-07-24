Bring your buckets and spades to Harborough by the Sea

The ever-popular Harborough by the Sea returns to the town centre for a weekend visit from this Friday until Monday, July 28 to 31.

This year’s event will have a vintage 50s and 60s theme, and as well as the giant sandpits and deckchairs there will be a host of other activities and entertainment.

A spokesman for the event said: “Pick up a free Harborough by the Sea postcard and invite family and friends to join you.

“Two different designs are available from a number of shops and other locations in Market Harborough, including The Symington Building.

“Don your 50s and 60s outfits and celebrate at the Harborough by the Sea launch party on Friday evening with music, food stalls and a summer tasting tour where you can sample some great wines and beers provided by Duncan Murray Wines and the Beerhouse. You can buy your ‘passport’ style tickets for the tour from Duncan Murray Wines on Adam and Eve Street – passport tickets cost £10, or two for £15.

“Keep an eye out for some colourful displays as shops and businesses in the town centre take part in the Best Dressed Shop Window competition. There have been some amazingly imaginative designs in previous years and this year will be no exception with everyone vying for the first prize.

“Dance all weekend as the music stage on The Square will play host to a fantastic line-up of acts. Everyone’s tastes are catered for with classic rock ‘n’ roll, sixties favourites, jazz, a brass band, and hymns at a songs of praise event on Sunday morning.”

Sunday will see the first Harborough Classic Car Show take place, with classic vehicles displayed across the town. To accommodate the event several roads will be closed and the Harborough Market and Commons car parks will also be closed to traffic.

A free park and ride service will be available on the Sunday to provide visitors with quick and easy access to the town. This will be operating from the Leicestershire County Showground located just off the A6 to the north of Harborough.

Visit www.goleicestershire.com/harboroughbythesea for more information about the event.