Book launch to help sleep deprived parents!

A Harborough author’s new book, described as a survival guide for sleep deprived parents, will be launched in town on Friday, May 19.

Freelance journalist Emily-Jane Clark (pictured above with her two daughters), who currently lives in Welford, writes for a number of national media titles and is the writer of the popular blog www.stolensleep.com

And tomorrow she will launch her book ‘Sleep is for the Weak’ at Waterstones in Market Harborough, 6.30-8.30pm.

Wine and nibbles will be provided and free ‘survival kits’ for the first few guests, as well as a charity prize draw for Home-Start South Leicestershire.