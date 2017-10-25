Bonfire Night: Fireworks events across Market Harborough and Lutterworth

Our round up of some of the local fireworks events being planned for Bonfire night.
KIBWORTH
The Rotary Bonfire and Spectacular Fireworks event takes place on Saturday November 4, on the field opposite New Road/the A6.
Gates: 5.30pm. Bonfire: 6.15pm. Fireworks: 6.45pm.
Tickets in advance from Kibworth Post Office are £6 for adults, £2.50 for children. On the gate they will cost £7 and £3 respectively.
LUTTERWORTH
The Lutterworth Golf Club Bonfire Night
At Lutterworth Golf Club on Saturday November 4.
Gates: 4.30pm. Bonfire 6.30pm. Fireworks: 6.30pm.
Tickets are £4 prepaid, or £6 on the gate. Under-fives go free.
