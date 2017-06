The body of a man was found early today (Tues) at a park in the Market Harborough area.

The body was found by a passer-by at 4.33am at Bellfields Recreation Ground in Little Bowden - the small park that can be seen from the train, and includes the Skate Park.

Police were at the scene this morning. The area has been cordoned off by police, who are treating the death as ‘unexplained’.

The police are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the death.