Beer, food and sun at big festival

Crowds enjoyed fine food, live music, bright sunshine and, of course, a wide selection of beers at the Langton Brewery Beer Festival held over the weekend.

The event, now in its third year, was a huge success and also helped raise almost £1,000 for charity.

Sue Pask, Chloe Pask and Jacquie Cooper. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The event included entertainment for all the family. As well as a display by the Welland Valley Traction Club there were Second World War vehicles, food from Waterloo Cottage Farm, and live music on stage.

Lawrence Plant, brewer, said there was plenty for all the family.

He added: “We had a selection of our own beers as well as 14 guest beers from Derbyshire on offer. There was also locally produced gin, wine and lots more.

“We don’t brew any beers specifically for the festival, but we do have some available which people might not be able to find in the pubs – like Bullseye Shot.

Paul Anderson on stage. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“This is the third year we have organised the festival. We decided to try it out a few years ago to see what happened and it was such a success we decided to turn it into an annual event.”

Part of the weekend’s festivities included collecting money for the Brain Tumour Charity.

Lawrence’s dad, Carlton Dale, died from a brain tumour in December last year.

Lawrence added: “We held an auction for some brewery tours on the first night and there were also collection tins going around the whole weekend. On top of that we added in the money in that people paid to camp.

Full steam ahead...Florence Bryce and Lawrence Plant during the beer festival weekend. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“We collected a total of £935 to hand over to the charity in the end.”