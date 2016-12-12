Customers of Lloyds bank are being warned of a new, sophisticated fraud that involves the sending of fake letters.

The correspondence, which is described as “convincing”, is a replica of a letter from Lloyds which includes their logo, address and the signature of a customer service representative.

Bank customers warned over fake letters scam

Recipients are informed that there have been some “unusual transactions” on their personal account and asks them to call a number highlighted in bold to confirm they are genuine.

Automated messages harvesting details

When victims call the number, an automated welcome message is played and the caller is then asked to enter their card number, account number and sort code followed by their date of birth.

Victims are then instructed to enter the first and last digit of their security number.

“Sophisticated phishing”

The letters are described by Action Fraud as a “sophisticated phishing attempt” - where criminals attempt to obtain important information details by posing as a legitimate contact - and serves as a warning to consumers to question written correspondence from their banks.

If you are ever suspicious about correspondence from your bank you should call the customer services number on the back of your card.

Anyone with concerns over fraud and cybercrime can find more details and and receive a police crime reference number, by calling Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or use the online fraud reporting too at www.actionfraud.police.uk