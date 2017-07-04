Bake Off is coming to Harborough

Bakers take note - The Great Market Harborough Bake Off is coming to town.

And the cherry on the top is that contestants will have their cakes tasted and judged by MasterChef finalist Tony Rodd.

Harborough Market operators, Market Place, will be hosting the event at the town’s award-winning indoor market on July 25.

Home bakers will be in two categories: 12 to 16 and 17 and over. Contestants need to send in a picture of their family-sized cake, the recipe, and their contact details.

The finalists will be invited to bring in their cakes to a live round of judging at Harborough Market. As well as Tony Rodd, the judging panel will also include Harborough District Council vice chairman Cllr Lesley Bowles and Barry Badger from HFM.

“It’s free to enter the competition,” said Market Place and Harborough Market manager Sairah Butt.

“We would love to see all the town’s home bakers take part and hopefully we can encourage people who might not do a lot of baking to have a go!”

The 12-16 age group winner will receive a £100 voucher and the 17 and over age group winner will receive a £200 voucher to be spent at Frank Gilbert Housewares.

There will be a live HFM broadcast on the day and interviews with the judges, contestants, and stall holders. To enter the competition send your entries, including your name, age, address, and email address, to sairah@mpel.co.uk by 5pm July 19.