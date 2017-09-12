Award-winning celebrity Lee drops in at Lutterworth hair salon

Award-winning celebrity hairdresser Lee Stafford popped in to a local hair salon this week.

Lee (50) was at Jayne Elliott Hair Company, based in Lutterworth, on Monday.

Lee Stafford visits Jayne Elliott hair company in Lutterworth pictured with staff and loyal customers. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-171209-130130005

He hosted a meet and greet session with clients in the morning and demonstrated some quick styling tips to do at home.

In the afternoon he demonstrating some cutting techniques to the Jayne Elliott team.

The salon raised money for local hospice Loros, by selling raffle tickets before and on the day.

Lee’s career took off in 1997 when he won the title of Men’s British Hairdresser of the Year.

In 2000 he opened his best-known hair salon in Wardour Street, London. A year later, he launched his own range of haircare products.

He has also appeared on TV, notably in the BBC’s Celebrity Scissorhands.