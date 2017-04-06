Auction fundraiser in memory of Brian Curnoe

An auction dedicated to a much-loved and respected Market Harborough man will be held in the summer.

Brian Curnoe carried out his duties as the honorary treasurer for the Market Harborough Conservative Club almost right up to his death in November last year.

Brian Curnoe who was a much respected Hononary Treasurer at Market Harborough Conservative Club for almost 25 years.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Having spoken to Brian’s wife Rose it has been decided to hold an auction at the club, conducted by well-known local auctioneer John Gilding, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

“There will also be a hog roast and disco featuring 1950s–1970s music.

“He held that position (as honorary chairman) for almost 25 years and gave loyal and conscientious service to Market Harborough Conservative Club before finally succumbing to cancer, but carrying out his duties almost to the end. There was just time for him to be presented with an Association of Conservative Club’s Badge of Honour and inscribed pen in the presence of his wife Rose. This was indeed a poignant moment as we all feared the end was near.

“The committee particularly wanted to recognise Brian’s special contribution to the club and also the care he received during his illness by organising an event in his memory.”

The event will take place on Saturday, July 22 at 3pm.