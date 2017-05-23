Attention new parents - your survival guide has arrived in Harborough!

Local author Emily-Jane Clark launched her new book last week in Market Harborough - and it is a book that will resonate with many people.

Titled ‘Sleep is for the Weak’, it offers a humorous survival guide for new parents. The book launch was held on Friday in Waterstones and £150 was raised for the charity Home-Start South Leicestershire in a prize draw, with prizes donated from local businesses Two Birds Spirits,

Emily-Jane with the books illustrator Lorna Cowley. Photo by Leah Rose.

The Kitchen Range Cook Shop, Jo Jo Maman Bebe and MumsBack.com. Emily-Jane said: “It is the first book about babies and sleep to contain no advice whatsoever and covers everything from sleep deprivation to marriage, sex and postnatal illness.”

Pictured above is Emily-Jane, who lives in Clipston, with some of the people at the launch. The inset photo shows Emily-Jane with the book’s illustrator Lorna Cowley. Photos by Leah Rose.