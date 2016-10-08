Search

Asda recalls cafetieres after broken glass complaints

Asda recall. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Asda recall. Photo: Shutterstock.com

0
Have your say

A tea and coffee specialist and supermarket Asda have issued a recall of a cafetiere after complaints the glass beaker shattered during use.

Component:1.7616923.1475755361, , ,$mergedBody