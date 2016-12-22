Armed police patrolling crowded places in Leicestershire in light of Berlin attack

Armed police have started patrolling crowded and busy places in Leicestershire this morning (Thursday December 22) in the wake of the suspected terrorist attack in Berlin.

The operation started at 7am today, and will continue until lunchtime on Tuesday January 3.

Officers will clearly be carrying guns, but Leicestershire Police have said people should not worry.

Chief Superintendent Ian Howick said: “Far from alarming the public, the purpose of this change in approach is to achieve precisely the opposite – to provide greater reassurance.

“There is no specific threat to the East Midlands, but recent events elsewhere in the world have led to a change in what the public in Britain expect and want from their local police.

“In common with all other policing areas, we have assessed our capability and security arrangements.

“The purpose of this change is to further minimise the risk to public and staff in and around crowded and busy public places from a terrorist attack, to maximise the safety of tasked and untasked police officers, staff and partner agency staff in such vicinities, and to provide the public with a greater sense of reassurance by increasing our visible presence.”

Police are asking the public to remain vigilant during the holiday period, to report anything they believe to be suspicious and in an emergency to call 999.