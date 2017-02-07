Area’s garden project is ship-shape

A former Blue Peter gardener visited a community project near Harborough as part of a whistle-stop tour of green schemes around the county.

Chris Collins was celebrating the work of Garden Organic, a national charity of which he is the head of organic horticulture.

As part of his visit to Leicestershire last Wednesday (February 1) he paid a visit to a project run by Sustainable Harborough just over the county border in Great Oxendon – Waterloo Cottage Farm.

The Waterloo Farm project was set up in 2014 and Garden Organic’s master gardeners have been at the heart of this project from the very beginning, and are also developing community growing projects at a day centre and care home elsewhere in Harborough.

A spokesman for Garden Organic said: “As well as celebrating the outstanding achievements of Leicestershire residents and volunteers, the visit provided the opportunity to highlight the valuable impact that collaborative growing projects can have on individuals, the community and the environment.”