Apprentice Theo narrowly misses out on national win

A stonemasonry apprentice from Hallaton has been named as one of the UK’s best at a competition organised by Screwfix.

Theo Brogan is currently working towards his stonemasonry qualification at Uppingham Stone in Manton, studying at Building Crafts College in London.

He was named as a finalist in Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2017 competition and travelled to London on April 21 where he finished as a runner-up.

Depsite losing out on the top spot, Theo was presented with £500 in Screwfix vouchers.

He said: “I was delighted to come second. It was a tough competition and an enjoyable day. The winner was deserving and I’d like to offer my congratulations to him.”

The grand final, at Google’s head offices, involved completing a group task and one-to-one interview in front of a panel of judges.

