Apply now for SwiMarathon charity funds

Money raised from this year’s SwiMarathon needs to go to a good home.

Organisations are invited to apply for funds to support a worthy cause or project by completing an application form, which can be obtained by email from the Rotary website www.rotarymarketharborough.org.uk or from Rotarian Chris Etherington at chrispy143@gmail.com. You can also apply by requesting an application form from 07778 120039.

Over 200 swimmers raised enough money for the Rotary Club to be able to give away £7,000 in grants to support local community organisations and worthy causes again this year as well as supporting international Rotary charities.

Rotarian Gordon Etherington, chair of the SwiMarathon Committee, said: “We are particularly pleased that we are able to offer so much money to local good causes, following this great event which so many swimmers really enjoyed.”

The closing date for applications is the May 12. Successful applicants will be informed after May 24 of the outcome of their application. The grants will be presented at a special SwiMarathon Presentation Evening at the Robert Smyth School, on Monday, June 5. A representative from each organisation should be available to attend to receive the grant cheque and to say a few words on how it will be spent.

The next Rotary SwiMarathon is on March 3-4 next year. Find our more at www.rotarymarketharborough.org.uk