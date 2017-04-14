Another ‘shore fire’ seaside hit - Harborough by the Sea is back!

A ‘seaside’ classic is coming to Market Harborough this summer, with the annual Harborough by the Sea family event.

Vintage is the theme for the 2017 event - taking place from Friday, July 28 to Monday, July 31 this year.

And while the centrepiece will still be the giant sandpits on The Square, this event promises to be bigger than ever.

The clock turns back to the 50s and 60s for the four-day event – with live bands on The Square playing classic rock ‘n’ roll and sixties hits, along with the sand pits and deckchairs, plus a host of other activities and entertainment.

In keeping with the theme, for the very first time Harborough by the Sea will also host a classic car show in the town on the Sunday – with retro vehicles displayed on the streets, all vying for a Best in Show award.

Anyone with a classic car is invited to display their prized vehicle as part of the show.

It is free to exhibit vehicles but these must be registered on the Harborough by the Sea website before July 14.

The only stipulation is that the vehicle – whether car, motorbike, scooter, van or other classic vehicle – ideally pre-dates 1990.

The 2017 event starts in swinging 60s style with a launch party in The Square from 5pm on Friday, July 28.

A full evening of entertainment will include live 60s music from well known band the Revolvers, a beer and wine tasting tent, and hot food.

The annual family event, organised by Harborough District Council, is supported by sponsors including Laing O’Rourke which delivers and assembles the sandpits.

There are opportunities available for traders to apply to run food and retail pitches.

Register your vehicle, apply for a pitch and find out more about the event at www.harborough.gov.uk/ harboroughbythesea