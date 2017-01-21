Another chance to see NHS plans for Lutterworth area

There’s another chance to see NHS proposals for healthcare in Lutterworth next week.

An NHS fact-finding event is open to the public on Tuesday, January 24, from 6pm to 8.30pm at the Wycliffe Rooms in George Street, Lutterworth.

Local people have been concerned at a proposal to close the Feilding Palmer Cottage Hospital in the town, as part of a county-wide NHS reorganisation.

But an NHS spokesman has stressed: “Our plans are just that at this stage.

“All of the proposals which involve big changes will be subject to a formal public consultation. No decisions will be made until this has happened.”

The NHS plan also proposes “significant investment” into community-based outpatients and diagnostic capacity in Lutterworth, to cater for the town’s growing population.

New premises could be developed at the current Feilding Palmer site, though not necessarily in the present hospital building.