Another 50 homes proposed for Great Bowden

Another plan for new homes in Great Bowden, near Market Harborough, has been submitted to Harborough District Council.

This time Gladman Developments Ltd want to build 50 new houses on land off Leicester Lane.

The land is currently part of Upper Green Farm.

But Great Bowden Parish Council chairman Paul Claxton said he calculated that permission had already been given for more than 15 years worth of homes in the village.

“We’re over-subscribed anyway” he told the Mail. “As far as we’re concerned we don’t need any more houses. We’ve got enough.”

The parish council says the village needs no more than 124 houses in the next 15 years.

The village already has planning consent for 145 homes, including a controversial 70 houses on a site off Berry Close which were refused permission by the district council, but waved through by a Government planning inspector after developers Redrow Homes appealed against the council’s decision.

Gladman Developments say the application site represents a “suitable and sustainable” location for new homes.