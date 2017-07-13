Annual lecture in memory of Derek Lewin in Kilby

An annual lecture has been set up in memory of a much loved and respected reader in the Church of England for over 50 years, who died last year.

To commemorate Derek Lewin’s long life in public service, the first lecture will take place at Kilby Church on Sunday July 23, starting at 5pm, when the guest speaker will be the Rt Hon Nicky Morgan MP, Member of Parliament for Loughborough and former Secretary of State for Education, who will speak on the subject of ‘The future of Faith Schools’.

As well as his involvement in the church in south Leicestershire, Derek had a long career in education and interests in politics, history, farming and rural affairs. He was a former district councillor, founding member of the Rare Breeds Association and wrote books on local history and seasonal sermons.

He was a well-known figure in local schools where he conducted assemblies, often accompanied by a small animal or bird.

The lecture will be followed by light refreshments and conclude with a short service of compline at 6.30pm.

Canon Philip O’Reilly, vicar of Kilby said: “Derek Lewin was a well-known figure locally, a gifted preacher with a particular interest in education.

“We are very pleased that Mrs Nicky Morgan has agreed to be our speaker at Kilby Church on Sunday July 23. As a former Secretary of State for Education we look forward to hearing her speak on the subject of the future of faith schools.”