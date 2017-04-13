After 120 miles in fancy dress, it’s the return of the towpath two!

Two men from Market Harborough have raised more than £1,000 for charity by walking 120 miles along the towpaths of the Grand Union Canal.

Gavin Blissett (46) and Ben Langham (41) walked from London to Market Harborough to raise money for mental health charity Mind and head injuries charity Headway.

They arrived at the Market Harborough Canal Basin just after 2pm last Friday, having walked for more than six days.

They did it all in the period dress of the early 1920s, to commemorate the young men who made the same journey looking for work.

A small reception of family and friends were waiting in Market Harborough to meet them.

“We enjoyed it - there were no real problems” said Ben, i n between walking up and down the last section of route several times to get the right shots for a regioinal news camera team.

“The first day or two were quite stressful though, finding somewhere to camp” said Gavin.

The two were raising money for Mind because Gavin had a nervous breakdown last year (he is now recovered) and for Headway because Gavin’s sister Katherine Boulton is the new mum from Market Harborough who suffered a major brain haemorrhage last October (her recovery story has been covered many times previously in the Mail).

Katherine’s husband Jamie Boulton was amongst the “reception committee” in Market Harborough, with the couple’s two children Ollie and baby Phoebe.

“What they’ve done is great, fantastic” said Jamie.

He added that baby Phoebe was doing well and that his wife was making “slow progress”.

As for Gavin and Ben they say they would definitely do another charity walk “But not in the near future!”